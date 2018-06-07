Hucknall Town boss on delicate recruiting, pre-season and league constitution uncertainty

Andy Graves is at a delicate stage in his recruitment drive for the 2018/19 Central Midlands South campaign.

The Hucknall Town boss is having conversations with potential new signings but until he gets their names on paper, he’s not giving away any secrets.

He did, however, drop a hint about one particular potential arrival.

“I’ve got lots in the pipeline that are a bit delicate with regards to players,” he said.

“We’ve already had people trying to take players away from us as it is.

“I’ve spoken to some players and they’ve said yes but until you can get them on paper, there’s always still the chance that someone can come and say we’ll give you this or that.

“I had a conversation with a former Hucknall Town captain who has managed a few places as well, he would bring a lot of experience to the defence. He’d be ideal.

“I want to try and keep things as close to my chest as possible.”

Last season’s squad have all verbally committed to Hucknall Town, including a player who will wear the armband.

“Everyone from last season has said they are staying,” said Graves.

“Dave Leak is a great one, he’s signing, he’ll be the new club captain in the absence of Joe Atkinson after his shin break.”

The pre-season programme is all arranged, with home friendlies against Kimberley MW, AFC Mansfield, Clipstone, Basford United and Bridgford United all confirmed, along with a weekend trip to North Yorkshire to face Redcar Town.

Beyond that, things are a little less certain for the Hucknall Town boss.

“We’re just waiting to find out when we start the league.

“We don’t even know our constitution in Step 7 yet.

“It’s certainly not ideal, we’re a bit up in the air.

“There might be new teams, there are rumours about Sherwood and where they will play. They would be favourites.

“I did try and get Shaun Smith back but they’re a bit more competitive than us when money is concerned.

“It will be another tough season.”