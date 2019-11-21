Hucknall Town boss praises 'overwhelming' support after clubhouse break-in

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves has praised the response of both the local and footballing community after the club’s facilities were vandalised this week.

The Yellows’ clubhouse was broken into on Monday night with extensive damage being caused (see page three for more details)

But Graves has been heartened by the support shown.

He said: “The response and help has been overwhelming.

“This club has been through a lot over the years and we are a resilient lot, so we will come back from it, but we’re very grateful for all of the efforts being made to help us in which ever way.

“It’s a big blow for us as our chairman and his wife had spent a long time the day before preparing things for a visit by the food hygeine and safety people on Tuesday, only for the break-in to happen that night.

“But everyone has been fantastic and the offers of support, both in a financial and practical sense, are much appreciated.

“The key now is for us to try and get back on our feet as soon as we can which as I’ve said, when you consider what the club has been through, we should be able to do.”

The incident came just 48 hours after the Yellows had gone top of the East Midlands Counties League with a 3-1 win at home to Sherwood Colliery on Saturday.

The visitors are also on the promotion trial so Graves was pleased to have been able to beat them.

He said: “It was a good game and we played really well, but in fairness Sherwood did as well.

“We had to ride our luck a couple of times but you know that in this division any team will get chances against anyone else, so it’s about taking them which we did.

“It was also pleasing that the goals came from all over the pitch, with a defender, a midfielder and a striker on target, which is something I’ve been keen to see more of.

“I’ve been asking our strikers to take their chances to take the pressure off the defence a bit but the same applies to the rest of the team as well.

“The goals came at the right times and at important times.

“There was a big crowd too and I’ve seen that a lot of groundhoppers who attended thought it was the best non-league game they’d seen in ages.

“Credit has to go to both teams for putting on a great spectacle.”

Despite Hucknall now being top, teams below them have games in hand thanks to a combination of cup runs and postponements, meaning Graves is refusing to get carried away just yet.

He said: “Being top means nothing to us at the moment.

“It’s a nice place to be, of course, but we can’t take any notice of the table at the moment.

“Things will chop and change plenty of times over the coming weeks and I’d imagine things will start to settle properly after Christmas when teams catch up on games and so on.

“It was good to get three points from the game against another title contender on Saturday, especially at home, because you’d expect them to want to get revenge when we go there.”

Hucknall now prepare to visit Shirebrook Town on Saturday, who currently sit second from bottom in the EMCL.

Graves said: “It’s a different kind of proposition but these games come with their own dangers.

“We put seven past Clipstone the other week but Dunkirk, who are also up there with us, only scored once against them which shows that it’s not always easy.

“So it’s not a game we can take lightly at all.

“There’s no pressure on us this season as we’re not going and chasing titles.

“We just need to get as many points as we can and see where we are.

“We’re in a good position to apply for promotion, which is what every team has to do, so we’ll assess that accordingly, but as things stand we are playing well and will hopefully continue to improve.”