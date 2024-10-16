Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert proud in late derby defeat by Eastwood CFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert said he was proud of his players after they saw Eastwood CFC hit back from behind to snatch an agonising 2-1 local derby victory in the last minute.

“Despite the result, I’m really proud of my players,” he said.

“We worked on a game plan midweek and they executed it really well throughout.

“We knew what Eastwood would bring to the game and we nullified them to half chances, creating some good chances ourselves in the first half and deservedly led at the break through a great goal from Abdul Saad.

Hucknall Town manager Reece Limbert - proud of his side's derby day efforts.

“The second half performance was similar to the first in terms of the game plan, but ultimately you cannot factor in individual mistakes which led to both of Eastwood’s goals.

“It feels like we lost the game ourselves rather then them winning it.

“A goal directly from a corner and a poor clearance late on were our shortcomings and that cannot happen in games like this against your local rivals.

“On another day, we certainly come away with at least a point.

“We’re not far away at all, but goals and clean sheets win matches.

“It’s about showing good decision making and clear heads at pivotal moments going forwards and we have to learn quickly ahead of Saturday's FA Vase fixture against Heanor Town.”

Hucknall took the lead in the 34th minute when Max Scoular broke free down the right flank and delivered a low cross into the box.

Eastwood struggled to clear the ball, allowing lively winger Abdul Saad to finish expertly into the top corner.

But the Red Badgers came out strongly in the second half.

An early corner, taken by Declan Dunn, was caught by the fierce wind and palmed into his own net by former Eastwood goalkeeper Alfie Smith-Eccles, levelling the score.

With renewed confidence, Eastwood maintained control of the game.

The introduction of Billy Gillies added fresh energy, and it was Gillies who played a crucial role in the late winner.

He slid the ball to Alex Troke on the right side of the box, whose excellent low cross was prodded home by Blake, igniting jubilant celebrations among the away fans and the dugout.

Eastwood joint manager, Martin Ball said: “We are very satisfied with Saturday's result and we dominated throughout the match.

“Hucknall gave a spirited defensive display, but once we found the net there was only ever going to be one winner.

“We showed resilience and control and we now need to build on this victory.”​​​​​​