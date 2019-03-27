Hucknall Town boss warns against complacency at struggling Teversal

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves warned against complacency when they try to move a step closer the Central Midlands South title at Teversal Reserves on Saturday.

Hucknall are 10 games unbeaten in the league and have three games in hand on leaders Matlock Town Reserves, who are four points clear.

Teversal are second from bottom, but Graves said: “They will have nothing to lose.

“They lost 3-0 to Matlock last night. But they have had a bit of form recently. I think they are in a bit of a false position.

“I have said all along, there are no easy games. If you turn up thinking you’re going to win you are going to get turned over.

“So you need to go there with the attitude you are playing one of the big teams, otherwise you can drawn into a false sense of security.

“Basically, we have just got to keep concentrating on our games and just chipping them off.

“We only have seven games to go now. Pinxton have to play Matlock at Matlock on Saturday which is unusual as Matlock don’t often play a Saturday game, so that will be interesting.”

Graves will decide on which players to use in Tuesday night’s home League Cup clash with Swanwick Pentrich Road after the Teversal game as the Yellows are still hoping for a league and cup double.

“It will depend how we come through on Saturday,” he said.

“Of the two cup competitions we said at the beginning of the season, this is the one we’d focus more on. The others have been a little bit of a bonus to be perfectly honest.

“At times, it’s a good job we’ve had them when we have not had league games on Saturdays.

“Unfortunately now we have games Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday/Tuesday. People say it’s because we’ve doing well in the cups, but actually it’s because we’ve had blank Saturdays in the league.

“Hence the reason why we are behind. We’ve had three blank Saturdays and we are three games behind.

“It’s not ideal and we are also having to play the Ashland Rovers game which, in any other season, we’d have had the points awarded.”