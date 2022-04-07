Reeling from the weekend's 6-1 defeat, the Yellows found themselves down against the run of play to a superb Jamie Starbuck effort on Wednesday.

But replies by Joe Butler (62 minutes) and Craig Westcarr (77) saw them to victory and lifted them back in to the United Counties Division One play-off places with only four games to go.

Dynamo grabbed the initiative when Jamie Starbuck’s impressive long-range effort found the Hucknall net in the 36th minute while the visitors wasted chance after chance.

Craig Westcarr - matchwinner at Saffron.

Westcarr had an effort disallowed for offside while on 39 minutes Joe Ashurst’s corner was pushed onto the bar by the keeper and Jordan Phillips’ follow-up was somehow cleared off the line.

After the break, Town showed plenty of grit to pull themselves back into the contest, and after Nelson had hit the Hucknall post, substitute Butler finally headed Courtney Bartley’s cross in via the post to level proceedings.

Westcarr then hit the Saffron post before Hucknall completed the turnaround with just over 10 minutes left, as Westcarr made the most of some good build-up play from Sam Sims by slotting past home goalkeeper Tom Reeve from close range.