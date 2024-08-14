Hucknall Town chase first point of season away at promoted Shirebrook Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hucknall Town head for newly-promoted Shirebrook Town on Saturday still looking for their first UCL Premier North point after a 3-2 home defeat by Bourne Town last weekend.

Boss Reece Limbert said: “It was certainly another frustrating game.

“I thought we started off really well in the first five minutes, we had a lot of the ball but we went 1-0 down against the run of play and faced an uphill battle from there.

“We managed to get back on level terms and I think Parksey hits the bar when it’s 1-1, and if that goes in it’s probably a different result.

Niall Towle - equalised for Hucknall.

“That’s been the story of our opening four fixtures where fine margins just aren’t going our way yet.

“I think so far this season we have shown great character to come from behind in our last three games.

“We just need to kick on once we are back on level terms and keep the pressure on.”

He continued: “We’ve shown so far that scoring goals and creating chances hasn’t been our downfall.

“We need to cut out individual and collective mistakes which has cost us so far, and I think if we can do that we’ll start to pick up points.

“So far I think the majority of the goals we’ve conceded have came from our errors whilst we’ve had to work really hard to score ours.”

Looking ahead, he added: “Saturday's game against Shirebrook will be another tough test following their promotion to Step 5.

“We have a couple away on their holidays still and a couple of those carrying knocks from Saturday trained in the week, but I’m confident in the squad that whoever plays will put a shift in.”

On Saturday Towle equalised for Yellows after Bourne took the early lead, and Hucknall had more than their fair share of the match in the first half.

However, in the second period Bourne stepped it up and with two goals in a six minute spell, controlled the game well.

A late consolation for Cash Rowe wasn't enough to snatch a point.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​