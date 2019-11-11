Hucknall Town clobber Clipstone in title warning to rivals

A blistering salvo of seven goals in the first 57 minutes underlined Hucknall Town’s title credentials as they clobbered Clipstone.

Livewire Joe Ashurst plundered a hat-trick in a 7-1 rout that kept the Yellows second in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division table, only two points leaders Gedling Miners Welfare with a game in hand.

Andy Greaves’s men never looked back once they had gone in front with only two minutes on the clock when Sam Sims supplied an excellent finish.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0 thanks to dominant striker Joe Butler, and before the tenth minute was even up, it was three as Ashurst netted his first of the game.

Shellshocked Clipstone, who sit in the bottom three of the table, never got going and after a 27-minute lull, they leaked two more goals to rampant Town in the last nine minutes of the opening period. First, Ashurst made it 4-0 and then Jamie Crawford got on the scoresheet.

The irresitible Ashurst completed his treble 11 minutes into the second period before number seven was scored by Matt Brian.

At this stage, double figures were on the cards but, with the points banked, Town relaxed and Clipstone pulled back a consolation goal through Josh Ing.

This Saturday, the Yellows entertain one of their main rivals for the title, Sherwood Colliery, at Watnall Road. Mansfield Woodhouse-based Sherwood are only a point behind with two games in hand.