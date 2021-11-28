Hucknall Town coach delighted after win over Harrowby

Phil Henry (left) hopes Hucknall Town have now turned the corner. Town beat Harrowby United 4-2 away to end a four game winless run.

Striker Craig Westcarr added two more goals to his tally for the season while Louis Kinnerley and Aaron Lamb also each found the net to help secure an important victory on the road.

Henry said: “We’re really pleased with the result and the circumstances of it. The very windy conditions were always going to be difficult to contend with for both sides, but I thought the lads coped really well.

“We were worthy leaders at half-time, and we knew we’d be under pressure in the second half with the wind behind the opposition.

“Even though that might’ve been the case, I thought we set up pretty well in terms of shape, and we had to be quite brave in possession. They boxed us in at times, but we seemed to manage the game effectively.”

Town failed to be derailed after they lost centre-back Lenford Jenkins to an injury with just under half an hour remaining.

Henry added: “We were absolutely delighted with the quality of the defensive football in the second half.

“I thought the players’ work rate was phenomenal. You’ve got to take your hat off to them because they had to retain their shape and dig in for considerable periods of the match.