Hucknall had fought back from 3-0 down to force penalties and win at Eastwood CFC last week and Ingle said after the win at Rainworth: “Saturday's result was much needed and the lads went into the game in confident mood after the previous Wednesday night's result against Eastwood.

“Maintaining a good tempo of play was the focus, more importantly to finish the chances created.

“Overall, we played good football on the front foot, carved out chances and our finishing was much sharper - and with a clean sheet, that set us up for a good three points.”

Craig Westcarr - two goals at Rainworth MW.

Two goals in four minutes early in the first half set the Yellows up nicely.

On 11 minutes great play between Craig Westcarr and Aaron Lamb saw a good one-two pass before Westcarr slotted the ball into the net for the opening goal.

Then on 15 minutes a Rainworth player attempted to clear Connor Whiles' free kick from the box. But it fell straight into the path of Keiran Knight to make it 2-0.

The Wrens were reduced to 10 men after a red card for a nasty foul on While on 83 minutes and three minutes later a great cross from Callum Clarke found Westcarr, who coolly finished on the volley to round off the scoring.

