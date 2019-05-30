Hucknall Town confirm friendly plans

Hucknall Town have announced their pre-season plans ahead of life in the East Midlands Counties League.

The Yellows were promoted from the CML South as champions and will now prepare for life at step six as they aim to establish themselves.

Their pre-season schedule will, as things stand, begin with the visit of Staveley Miners Welfare on Wednesday, July 10 at 7.45pm, before a trip to Carlton Town on Wednesday, July 13 at 3pm.

Blidworth Welfare will be the hosts on Wednesday, July 17, before Hucknall travel north to face former Yellows star Roy Hunter’s Redcar Town on Saturday, July 20, kick-off 3pm.

Long Eaton United will then visit Watnall Road on Tuesday, July 23 at 7.45pm, before neighbours Linby Colliery Welfare also visit Hucknall on Saturday, July 27 at 3pm.

Yellows boss Andy Graves said: “We’ve gone for quality rather than quantity this time in that whereas in the past we may have played nine friendlies, we’ve got six this time but all will be good preparation for us.

“Staveley are at a higher level than us and Carlton are now managed by Tommy Brookbanks who always arranges a friendly against us whoever he’s with.

“Blidworth were in our league last season and then we’ll have the team bonding trip to face Roy Hunter’s Redcar which is always an enjoyable experience for everyone.

“Long Eaton will be great because they have Rudy Funk as manager and Steve Burr, who was manager here when Hucknall won their previous title, is their assistant so it’ll be great to renew acquaintances.

“Linby have new management and are keen to challenge in the CML next season so that will be a good final test for us.”