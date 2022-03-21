Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves felt his side's tempo made all the difference.

A gutsy Stones outfit made life difficult for the Yellows in the opening half, but the hosts improved after the break, with strikes from Joe Ashurst, Joe Butler, Louis Kinnerley and Grant Ryan sealing all three points.

The victory was enough to lift Town back into the United Counties League Division One play-off positions, and Andy Graves’ side will look to strengthen their grip on fifth place when they face West Bridgford this Wednesday.

Hucknall began the match fairly positively and forced the Blackstones goalkeeper into his first save of the afternoon less than two minutes in, with Lloyd Barker tipping Craig Westcarr’s low shot away well.

During the first half the visitors did not enjoy a great deal of possession, but carried a threat on the counter-attack through Scott Waumsley and Jake Walton, who were both presented with chances to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Thankfully for the Yellows, neither player managed to hit the target with their respective efforts.

In truth, Town’s best opportunities to break the deadlock in the opening period came from set-piece situations. Midway through the half, captain Aaron Short saw his header bounce wide after meeting Sam Sims’ free-kick, before Matt Brian glanced Westcarr’s corner off target ten minutes later.

Just beyond the half hour mark, experienced midfielder Michael Banister recovered the ball well before sending Westcarr through one-on-one with the Blackstones keeper, but the Yellows’ leading scorer dragged his shot wide of Barker’s right-hand post.

Then, shortly before the break, Waumsley raced clear on the break once more, this time working his way into the Hucknall area before drilling the ball narrowly wide of the target.

The start of the second period was played at a frantic pace, with Brian skimming the top of the crossbar for Town in the 48th minute, before visiting midfielder Walton struck the woodwork at the other end just moments later.

Within the same passage of play, Yellows keeper Keaton Sharpe also made an impressive save to deny Denis Tomkins.

In the 56th minute, Hucknall finally found a way past Barker, with Ashurst adding to the two goals he netted when Town visited Blackstones back in October.

A deep Westcarr corner was flicked across the six-yard box by Jordan Phillips, allowing Ashurst to nod home from close range.

A fairly tense quarter of an hour followed as the visitors looked to respond; Sharpe made another smart stop with his legs to keep out a shot from Walton, while centre-back Matthew Cox also went close with a header.

However, the Yellows found their clinical edge in the latter stages of the match to avoid a nervy finale. Substitute Butler doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 72nd minute with an accurate finish from just inside the box, before Kinnerley made it three from an unlikely position.

The full-back’s lofted delivery from the left touchline flew over the head of goalkeeper Barker and bounced into the Blackstones net via the post, prompting scenes of jubilation near the home technical area.

Ryan – another substitute – made Hucknall’s lead even more comfortable just two minutes later when he headed Westcarr’s cross home, and also had a good chance to score a fifth goal late on but was denied well by Barker.

With one minute of normal time remaining, Blackstones forward Waumsley netted from the penalty spot after Kinnerley was adjudged to have fouled substitute Edward Stankovich inside Town’s box, but it proved to be no more than a consolation.

Speaking after the game, Yellows boss Graves revealed his thoughts on why his side’s fortunes changed after the interval.

“Tempo is key to us, and I don’t think we started with the right tempo today,” he said.

“I was screaming every time the ball went out for a goal kick, because their goalkeeper was sauntering to get it, even in the first half when it was nil-nil.

“We’re far better when we’re playing at our tempo, but we were playing at their tempo. As soon as we changed that [at half time], the situation improved and we managed to find a way through.

“Obviously it’s pleasing to have got the three points today, but it’ll be worth nothing if we don’t do the same on Wednesday night against West Bridgford.”