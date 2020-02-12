Hucknall Town earn a share of the spoils at table topping Sherwood Colliery

Hucknall Town claimed a point in a 1-1 draw at the home of league leaders Sherwood Colliery on Saturday.

The Yellows fought back from a goal deficit at half-time to earn a share of the spoils thanks to a 49th-minute Joe Butler goal.

Sherwood had taken a 35th-minute lead through Gareth Curtis but the point was nothing less than Town deserved from their travels.

Hucknall, fifth in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division, sit 10 points off the pacesetters having played a game more.

The shock result from the afternoon saw second-placed Eastwood Community beaten at home by local rivals Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Bijan Pakrous gave Kimberley a second-minute lead at Coronation Park - a lead they held on to for their first away win of the season.

Third-placed Dunkirk showed their resolve when they fought back from 3-1 down to claim a 4-3 win at Notts neighbours Clipstone.

Clipstone quickly went two goals up through Declan Sorrell on 14 minutes and Jack Warwick three minutes later. Mason Frizelle pulled one back for the Boatmen midway through the half but Jason Foster’s third for the home side four minutes before the break restored their two-goal advantage. Lewis Wilcox brought the game back to 3-2 on the hour and then came the grandstand finish with goals from Frizelle and winner from Jordan Alls to give Dunkirk a 4-3 win.

First-half goals from Jamie Sleigh, to take his overall goals in club colours to 92, and Jordan Ball gave fourth-placed Heanor Town all three points from their visit to Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Graham Street Prims recorded a seventh home win of the season, in a 3-2 victory over Gedling Miners Welfare. Kevin Morrow scored twice and Dominic Wilkinson the other for Prims, Solomon Miller and Joe Meakin on target for Gedling.

West Bridgford triumphed 4-1 away to Radford thanks to a Ryan Whitehurst hat-trick and one from John Whitehurst after Jake Richardson had given the hosts an early lead.

Hosts Shirebrook Town slipped back into 18th position in the table with a 2-1 defeat against Teversal. Kurtis Morley gave the home side the lead before Teversal replied through Daniel Fullwood and Liam Vardy goals.

The other game saw Clifton All Whites beat bottom rungers Borrowash Victoria, Corbi Brown scoring.