Hucknall Town happy with opening day opponents as they head for Holwell Sports

Hucknall were beaten in last season's play-offs while Holwell narrowly escaped relegation.

“I think it's a good game to start off with,” said Ingle.

“They were a middle of the road team last season.

Andy Ingle - happy with opening opposition.

“I know that doesn't count for anything in a new season, but we are happy with the fixture.

“I am not worried about the opposition and I want to see us get started. Reality hits home now and we need to get going.”

A depleted Hucknall lost 4-1 in their final friendly on their traditional pre-season weekend away to Redcar Town.

“It was a good weekend away, though the game didn't pan out how we wanted it,” said Ingle.

“But considering we had nine first teamers unavailable, I don't think it was too bad if I'm honest.

“We put a decent side out with a couple of reserve team players. We had a 16-year-old at right back who had never played against that level before and he did really well.

“He had only come to watch and I asked him if he had his boots and told him to get kitted up – his face was a picture.

“Even the senior players were impressed with the two young reserve lads. It was a big think to chuck them in against a Step 5 team.”

He added: “They got a dubious penalty to open the scoring. Joe Butler equalised and he was terrific up top on the day. We still made chances but were 2-1 down at half-time.

“Second half was tired legs and we didn't have the bodies.

“We only had one sub and the referee wouldn't let one guy play as he had a lightweight cast on his arm which he deemed dangerous.