Kieran Knight bagged himself a brace alongside finishes from Craig Westcarr, Joe Ashurst and Sam Sims to make it a very comfortable trip over to NG3.

Manager Andy Ingle said: “That was a good result and more in keeping with what we are expecting.

“The manner in which we created and finished our chances was encouraging and I felt the game could have finished by a bigger margin.”

Kieran Knight - a brace against Gedling MW.

Against the run of play, Hucknall took the lead via a surgically executed counter attack that saw Connor Whiles go past a few defenders on the right and square for Knight, who tapped home with ease.

The lead galvanised Yellows into quickly finding another, as another cross from the left, following a superb run from Louis Tomlinson, was planted home by Westcarr from close range.

Just before the hour mark Knight grabbed his second of the day, stooping down to force home a wicked cross from Crawford.

It was Sims who scored the pick of the goals as a sublime passing move on the edge of the box involving him, Westcarr and Whiles saw the vice-captain break into the area and slice home.