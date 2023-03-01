News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall Town hit the heights to smash five past Gedling Town

Hucknall Town bounced back to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, smashing Gedling MW 5-1 on a cold winter's away day.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:16pm

Kieran Knight bagged himself a brace alongside finishes from Craig Westcarr, Joe Ashurst and Sam Sims to make it a very comfortable trip over to NG3.

Manager Andy Ingle said: “That was a good result and more in keeping with what we are expecting.

“The manner in which we created and finished our chances was encouraging and I felt the game could have finished by a bigger margin.”

Kieran Knight - a brace against Gedling MW.
Against the run of play, Hucknall took the lead via a surgically executed counter attack that saw Connor Whiles go past a few defenders on the right and square for Knight, who tapped home with ease.

The lead galvanised Yellows into quickly finding another, as another cross from the left, following a superb run from Louis Tomlinson, was planted home by Westcarr from close range.

Just before the hour mark Knight grabbed his second of the day, stooping down to force home a wicked cross from Crawford.

It was Sims who scored the pick of the goals as a sublime passing move on the edge of the box involving him, Westcarr and Whiles saw the vice-captain break into the area and slice home.

Gedling did pull one back to little celebration. Substitute Fin Whyte then won the ball back off a Gedling defender before combining well with Thatcher and unselfishly squaring for Ashurst to slot home.