Hucknall Town hoping for first win of season after FA Cup exit to Bottesford

Hucknall Town host Bourne Town at the RM Stadium in the UCL Premier Division North on Saturday looking for their first win of the season.

But boss Reece Limbert believes fortunes will soon turn.

A challenging few games in the past week meant that Yellows exited the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 3-2 at home to Bottesford, and, despite competing well in both league matches, unfortunately coming away with nothing.

Limbert was honest in his appraisal of the opening period for the Yellows, saying: “It was a challenging first week of the season where we certainly learned a lot about where things are working and areas we need to focus on going forwards.

“I felt we could have got something out of all of the games, but ultimately we fell short and you could argue we were a tad unlucky at times.

“In the Sleaford game we performed well, looked defensively solid and just lacked a ruthless side in front of goal.

“In the game against Belper United, despite the scoreline, I thought we were well in the game until the final 10 minutes and had several chances to draw level from being 2-0 down.

“If we take our chances we probably go on to at least get a point from that game.

“Saturday’s FA Cup game against Bottesford was very similar.

“We failed to score at key moments and they come back to bite you when you hand the opposition chances to take the lead.”

But Limbert remains confident after the three defeats and knows it is very early in the season with so many games still to play.

“I think we just need to sharpen up in both boxes which is easier said than done,” he said.

“But if we can develop a ruthlessness to our attacks and make teams work harder for their chances, then our fortunes will turn for sure.

“We have the quality within the squad and those that have stayed with us from last season have shown that.”

In a well contested FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round game on Saturday, Hucknall twice battled back from behind to no avail as the visitors proved more clinical on the day.

Bottesford snatched a sixth minute lead through Aris Cunha from a few yards out after keeper Alfie Smith-Eccles had palmed away a shot from inside the box.

Hucknall were back on terms on 27 minutes as Mykah Skervin found the net from 12 yards.

But, after failing to clear a 40th minute corner, Hucknall found themselves trailing again as Sam Swinn smashed home.

Once again the home side levelled eight minutes into the second half as a corner was taken short to Mason Moore, who curled a superb 20-yarder into the top corner.

The joy was short-lived as six minutes later as sub Jonny Nyantou came on for his second debut for the club and within a minute had tucked away an unmarked header at the far post

Hucknall were given another boost this week when Bermudian winger/striker Ayleal Dill agreed to rejoin the club this season after being a free agent in the summer.

This weekend now presents an excellent opportunity for the Yellows to kick-start their season, but Limbert knows that Bourne will come to the RM stadium full of confidence.

“Bourne will be a tricky test for us being runaway champions of Step 6,” he said.

“They’ll be physical and won’t fear the challenge, and it’ll show them where they are early on in the season.”

Kick off is 3pm with the Aerial Suite and club shop open from 1.30pm.