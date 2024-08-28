Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buoyant Hucknall Town will look to build on their first win of the season away at Wisbech on Saturday.

Their home UCL Premier North fixture on Saturday saw them beaten 3-1 at home by Lincoln United, but the Yellows bounced back on Bank Holiday Monday to see off Ashby Ivanhoe and get off the mark.

With boss Reece Limbert away on holiday, both matches were overseen by assistant manager Chris Galley, who will also be in charge for the Wisbech match, along with coaches Alenna Moulton and Darren Jubb.

Struggling Wisbech, who are currently without a point, will be wanting take advantage of their home advantage on Saturday.

Joe Ashurst celebrates his early goal against Lincoln on Saturday.

Momentum is important in football, but struggling Wisbech can not be taken for granted.

Galley emphasised the part that supporters can play on Saturday.

“We will be having a little Pilates session on Thursday to prepare for another big game away to Wisbech on Saturday.

“We hope the fans continue to back this group of lads and continue to sing loud and proud - trust me it helps.”

Against Lincoln, after a wonderful start where Joey Ashurst clinically headed home from a corner on two minutes, Lincoln that deservedly went into the break 2-1 up.

They made it 3-1 on 53 minutes and never really looked in danger of conceding.

But on Monday in a close contest, Brad Wells scored the only goal midway through the first half and Yellows managed to defend several chances created by the visitors.

“We came up against a very good technical and well organised Lincoln side on Saturday,” said Galley.

“The lads prepared well and we felt confident going into the game that we could match them for desire and work rate.

“But unfortunately we let ourselves down with some sloppy defending, not tracking runners and being too passive.

“Lincoln didn’t need asking twice and they were clinical. It was a positive start scoring early but I think it came too early for us - it woke Lincoln up.”

But Galley was impressed how the squad bounced back on Monday, saying: “The realist in me says we pick our battles and Ashby on Monday was certainly that.

“The lads went to war. The aim was clear in the dressing room, no mistakes, a clean sheet and all three points - all with calm heads - but that got tested.

“I was very proud of the group, everyone contributed to our first win of the season.

“We defended resiliently when we needed to but also managed the game well.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​