Hucknall Town reported to FA over fans' chants in opening game with Lutterworth Athletic

Action from Hucknall's win over Lutterworth.

Over 200 fans turned out to create a great atmopshere at Watnall Road, but chants made at opposition players and the Lutterworth physio offended and manager Andy Graves said there was also another incident in the home crowd which the club did not want to see a repeat of.

“Saturday was great and there were over 200 there which was good support,” he said.

“Unfortunately we have been reported and I am not sure what is going to happen to us.

“There was some unnecessary chanting towards the players and the physio of Lutterworth Athletic which has caused us a bit of a problem.

“The referee came to me at half-time and said he would be reporting a section of our crowd for the comments being made.

“I know it's the first season back and probably meant in a jokey way, but people have to be careful what they actually say as it has a knock-on effect on us.

“I am not going to say what was said but I just want fans to be careful about what they are saying.

“It's not the ideal start and not what we wanted.”