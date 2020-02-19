Hucknall Town rescue a point but lose more ground in title race

Hiccupping Hucknall Town lost more ground in the East Midlands Counties League title race when held to a 2-2 draw at West Bridgford.

Town, whose form has slightly dipped at just the wrong time in recent weeks, only salvaged a point thanks to an 88th minute equaliser from Jamie Crawford.

They had taken the lead back in the 13th minute when former professional striker and new signing, Liam Hearn, hit the target.

But Bridgford, who sit just below The Yellows in the Premier Division table, equalised through Ryan Whitehurst nine minutes before the interval.

The hosts thought they had stolen the points when Elliot King struck five minutes from the end, only for Crawford to ride to the rescue of Andy Graves’s outfit.

The outcome meant Town have won only one of their last five league games, leaving them fifth in the standings, 13 points adrift of leaders Sherwood Colliery, whom they did well to hold to a 1-1 draw the previous week.

There is now a ten-point gap between themselves in fifth and the top four, which also includes Heanor Town, Eastwood Community and Dunkirk.

The Yellows were due to take on seventh-placed Gedling Miners Welfare on Wednesday night, hoping to exact revenge on the side that knocked them out of the Notts FA Senior County Cup on penalties in January.

And then this Saturday, they have another home fixture against Clipstone, who sit in 15th place in the 19-team table.

Meanwhile, Sherwood returned to winning ways last Saturday with their 20th win of the season, 2-1, at Gedling.

However, they had to wait until nine minutes from the end for their winner, scored by Keenan Leeds, and second-placed Heanor sent out a clear message to them by demolishing Ingles 7-0. Jamie Sleigh's second hat-trick of the season led the rout, with Kyle Daley netting two in a minute and Max Thornberry and Jordan Ball also on the scoresheet to leave the Lions only two points behind the top dogs with a game in hand.

Eastwood came from behind to triumph 3-1 at Shirebrook Town, for whom Kurtis Morley opened the scoring on 11 minutes. Carl Westcarr, Ben Gowing and Kieran Watson responded.

Dunkirk also had to overcome a scare at Kimberley Miners Welfare before winning 2-1.