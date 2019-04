Hucknall Town are champions of the Central Midlands League South and received their trophy after Saturday's 7-0 win over Ashland Rovers.

Yellows committee member Paul Burley, who is also chairman of Hucknall Warriors FC, compiled a video package of the day's events which features action from the match as well as footage of the celebrations afterwards and numerous interviews with fans, players and the manager.

Hucknall Town's players celebrate their title win.

Take a look back at a momentous day in the club's history.