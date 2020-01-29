Hucknall Town's unbeaten run ended at Ingles

Hucknall Town's five-game unbeaten run came to an end at mid-table Ingles on Saturday.

Kyle Fowkes' 60th-minute goal proved the difference as the Yellows suffered only their second away league defeat of the season.

A combination of missed opportunities, resolute defending and a ferocious wind played their part, while the home side's gameplan worked to perfection.

Both sides attempted to play football and Town found the net, only for Joe Ashurst's effort to be flagged offside.

Joe Butler headed over later in the first half while the home side forced Adam Jablonski to smother and effort as the scored remained goalless at the interval.

Hucknall began strongly after the re-start.

Matt Brian shot wide of the post when he should have done better, while a wild clearance from an Ingles defender almost gifted the away side the lead.

The breakthrough came on the hour as the hosts broke quickly from a free kick as the Town players disputed the decision.

Jordan Phillips did well to make a last-gasp block which landed kindly for Fowkes, who had the simple task of slotting the ball home.

Ingles game plan then came into force with 30 minutes still to play.

After getting their noses in front they slowed the game down and frustrated Hucknall.

For the Yellows, Jamie Crawford replaced Maxwell, Adam Nelson came on for Sam Sims and Eugene Francis made a welcome return in place of Lenford Jenkins as Hucknall sought to get something from the game.

As Hucknall looked to have levelled an effort hit a defender on the line and somehow deflected off the post to safety.

With four minutes of time added the Yellows could not break down the home side, Ingles hanging on for victory.

As Gedling lost to Dunkirk there still remains a 10-point gap between Hucknall in fifth and their rivals in sixth.

Eastwood won at the top end of the table to replace Sherwood at the top, after their game was called off.

HUCKNALL: Adam Jablonski, Lenford Jenkins, Oli Brown, Jordan Phillips, Aaron Short, Sam Sims, Cayne Maxwell, Michael Banister, Matt Brian, Joe Ashurst, Joe Butler; Subs: Jamie Crawford, Adam Nelson, Eugene Francis.

Hucknall return to action on Saturday as they host Belper United (KO 3pm).