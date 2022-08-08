Craig Westcarr opened the scoring for Hucknall.

After a goalless first-half, Hucknall finally took the lead on 49 minutes when Morgan Bell set up Craig Westcarr who side-footed home from eight yards out.

The lead was then doubled six minutes later, Bell this time the scorer as he netted from close range.

And a minute later it was three, as Kieran Knight produced a superb volley to kill the game as a contest and make it three goals in seven minutes.

Joe Ashurst’s shot struck the crossbar for the Yellows just after the hour mark, but Knight would round things off with another fine strike with eight minutes to go.