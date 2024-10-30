Hucknall Town will begin interviews for their vacant manager's post this coming week as they continue to struggle on the field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellows boss Reece Limbert quit two weeks ago and things got no better last Saturday as, under caretaker boss Chris Galley, they fell to a second 4-1 UCL Premier North defeat in as many weeks as they crashed at Newark Town.

The deadline for applications for the manager's job closed on Wednesday and a spokesman said: “The club has a very clear process in place with a tight timescale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had some good interest in the role and we expect interviews to commence as early as next week.

Caretaker boss Chris Galley - preparing for the visit of Sleaford as interviews begin.

“We will keep all supporters updated as soon as we are able to with an update next week.”

On the Newark defeat Galley admitted: “It’s always difficult going into a quick turnaround game after the manager resigned.

“But we prepared the lads to face a tough and very well organised Newark side last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt we got beaten by a side who will be pushing for promotion and in my opinion are probably one of the most organised in key areas of the pitch.”

Despite a much improved second half performance, Newark’s fast start combined with clinical finishing meant it wasn’t enough for Yellows to mount a comeback.

The hosts were quick off the mark and 2-0 up in the first 11 minutes and dominated most of the first half with Yellows improving just before the break.

But in the second period Hucknall got off to a good start with several chances before Towle was brought down in the 56th minute and duly converted the penalty himself to give Yellows real hope at 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However a controversial goal was awarded on 76 minutes, despite Hucknall appealing for a foul and free kick to them.

The referee disagreed and on 85 minutes Newark completed a comprehensive win with their fourth.

Sleaford Town are this Saturday's visitors and Galley has almost a full squad at his disposal.

Sleaford have suffered a poor run of form of late and so will be coming to The RM looking to put that right, but Galley is positive about the mindset of our own squad having had a week in the hot seat and a full training session this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads are fully aware of the need for points, not only for the club and fans but for themselves,” he said.

“They need a lift and we go into Saturday's fixture on the back of a great training session, lots of positivity and some great quality.

“Now more than ever, in this uncertain time, the players need the fans more than ever to be loud, proud and Yellow.

“We can’t wait for Saturday to come.

“Back in contention for selection are skipper Aaron Short and Alfie Smith-Eccles after their short breaks but we do have one or two knocks to assess closer the weekend. The rest of the squad is also available for selection.”