Hucknall Town tick over with quickly-arranged friendly ahead of trip to Deeping Rangers

After the disappointment of last weekend's postponement, new Hucknall Town manager Tris Whitman quickly organised a midweek friendly to get to know his new charges more and keep them ticking over.

He also took a look at some trialists as Yellows eventually beat West Bridgford U21s 2-1 on Tuesday night as part of their preparations for this Saturday's UCL Premier North trip to Deeping Rangers.

Struggling Rangers will be eager to capitalise on their home advantage, but Hucknall, while disappointed with the interruption to their momentum, will be in confident mood following that fine 2-1 win away at high flyers Lincoln United last time out.

Snow and rain from Storm Bert put paid to last weekend's scheduled home clash with Gresley Rovers and Whitman said: “After a mixed couple of weeks, we made the decision to arrange a friendly on Tuesday due to missing one week of training and a game through the adverse weather.

New Hucknall boss Tris Whitman.

“We felt it was important to play to enable us to continue to implement our tactical identity and also to allow us to look at more players in the squad along with a few players that had been with us on trial.

“West Bridgford U21s provided good opposition through their energy levels and physicality and deservedly took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

“In the second half we looked to play with a lot more intensity and asked the lads to be more composed in possession, which helped turn the game around, winning 2-1 in the end.”

A good, physical workout saw Jack Oldham and a trialist on target.

Since being appointed, the new management and coaching team have had things a little disjointed with the recent bad weather.

But, after the friendly and another training session, Whitman is now keen to build on the win at Lincoln.

“We have got the lads back in for training this Thursday in preparation for Saturday,” he said.

“This is another opportunity for us to look at players and continue to work on our playing style as we look to build on our impressive first game two weeks ago.”

With the league so tight around the Yellows, three points could prove to be a huge win and put some much-needed space between them and the bottom end of the table.