Hucknall Town unveil new TTS-sponsored home and away shirts
The style of the shirts was put to a supporters' vote at the end of last season and they were presented to sponsors TTS this week.
The relationship with TTS/RM has been a huge success for both parties and Hucknall were delighted to extend the sponsorship arrangements to include both home and away strips for the 2024/25 season.
TTS managing director Jim Anderson said: “TTS/RM are delighted to announce their continued sponsorship of Hucknall Town Football Club for a third consecutive year and this year we are also very proud to be able to sponsor both home and away strips.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to work with businesses within our local community, our relationship with our neighbours at the RM Stadium is very important to us, as is supporting grassroots football.”
Adult replica shirts and child XL are £35 and children's shirts are £29.
As part of our pre season friendly schedule we can now confirm that we will host Mansfield Town FC at the RM Stadium on Saturday 20th July at 3pm.
Advanced tickets will be available during times the club is open for season ticket sales and also at home pre season friendly matches before 20th July. Entry to this game is also available on the day but advance ticket sales will help the club understand the likely attendance and therefore the planning required for matchday.