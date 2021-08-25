Hucknall Town waiting on FA charge fate

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves.

“I would imagine we will find out our punishment at the disciplinary hearing this Friday,” said manager Andy Graves.

“All the evidence has gone in, not that we could say much.

“It's the referee, and the linesman apparently, that have given most of the evidence.

"We can only give our observations.

“Other than telling people to stop doing it we can't do any more as a club.

“We have put posters up and asked them to be careful.

"We will see what we get and hopefully it's not too severe.

“We are on a charge of failing to control our crowd for their chanting – which you hear up and down the country.

“It was dealt with rapidly by the club and Lutterworth accepted the prompt action and apology.”

Graves added: “It's not what we want but did have a big effect on the crowd on Saturday.

“We only got 125 and we expected a lot, lot more than that.

“I had been told one or two had said they weren't coming any more if they couldn't chant or do anything.

“Obviously it looks like quite a few stayed away which was disappointing.

“It's not the club's fault. It's just one of those things and hopefully they will come back.”

This Saturday the Yellows head for Barrow Town in their next United Counties Division One outing and Graves said: “We played them last year in the aborted season and did fairly well.

“But these early season games can be a bit misleading as everybody is still in there with a chance.

“They're not starting to lose players yet when teams go on a bit of a downer.

"Everyone is fighting still so it will be a tough game.”