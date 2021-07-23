Hucknall Town's fixtures announced for 2021/22 season
Hucknall Town’s fixtures for the 2021/22 season have been announced as they begin life in the United Counties League Division One.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:53 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:50 am
They will open up at home to Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday, August 8, before a Friday night trip to West Bridgford six days later. That will be followed by a visit to Radford (Aug 21) and then a home game with Aylestone Park (Aug 28).
Other highlights include a festive derby at home to Kimberley Miners Welfare on December 28, while the campaign will end on April 23 at home to Kirby Muxloe.
A full list of the club’s fixtures can be found HERE.