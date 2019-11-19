Huge day for striker Craig Davies as he begins Mansfield Town comeback in reserves outing

It’s a big day for Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies today as he begins his playing comeback with some minutes in this afternoon’s home Central League reserves clash with Rotherham United at the RH Academy (2pm).

The experienced Davies has suffered injury problems since soon after signing in the summer of 2018 and has not played since 4th December almost a year ago.

“We are hoping Davo will come off the bench and get some minutes today,” said Stags boss John Dempster.

“It’s a huge day for as he’s been out for such a long time. With the physical and mental challenges he’s had to go through, to get to this stage, it’s been tough for Davo.

“We are probably looking at getting him 25-30 minutes today to ease him in.

“He has slowly been improving from a fitness point of view. You can see his feet quickening up in training.

“If he comes through today we want to build him up slowly, probably 15 minutes at a time, to eventually get a couple of 90 minutes under his belt when he would then come back into contention for the first team.

“I would say we are still on course for a Christmas return if he comes through as we’d hope.”

Bobby Olejnik, Omari Sterling-James and Jimmy Knowles will all start alongside U21s and U18s in a mixed side.

Last time out, Mansfield’s second string recorded a 1-1 draw away at Walsall reserves, with striker Jordan Graham netting a late equaliser to ensure the spoils were shared.

The clash against the Saddlers has been Mansfield’s only Central League fixture to date this season, with opponents Rotherham having played twice.

The Millers have enjoyed a perfect start to their Central League campaign, winning both of their opening matches.

They began the season with a 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers and followed the victory up by beating Grimsby 2-1 earlier this month.

Both of the Millers’ games have been home fixtures, while today’s game is the first time Mansfield’s reserves will have played at home this campaign.

The Stags last faced Rotherham in a Central League fixture in February of this year, with the Millers running out 3-1 winners.

Mansfield will be looking to record their first victory of the season.

Entry to the game is free.