Hull City friendly for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town have added a visit from Sky Bet Championship side Hull City to their pre-season friendly list at One Call Stadium on Saturday, 20th July (3pm).

Nigel Adkins’ side finished 13th in the Championship last season.

The confirmation of the fixture against Hull City follows news that the Stags will also face Championship outfits Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest at One Call Stadium in pre-season.

Stags will line up against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, 17th July (7.30pm), and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, 23rd July (7.45pm).

Tickets are not on sale yet but will be priced £10 adults and £5 seniors and U18s.