Hunt for transfer window signings well underway at Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is continuing to talk to potential January signings – but he is in no hurry to commit to anyone as yet.

“We have been looking for probably four weeks now. We have got a strategy on the players that we possibly want in,” he said.

“But I won’t be rushed on it. I’ve never panicked in any window.

“At Swindon I went in late and that was a colossal build with 17 players in.

“Here it’s a case of fine tuning and making sure we’ve got all bases covered.

“Once this window shuts, that’s your last chance to know what you’re going forward with.”

He added: “The balance has got to be right. The cohesion in the squad has got to be right. And the numbers in the squad have certainly got to be right.

“I think we’ve done that really well so far this season. We’ve done well on injuries so far.

“There are probably six weeks until the window closes and we will be working right up to that day to get the balance of the squad right.”