Forest defeated Liverpool in the 1978 League Cup final in a replay after the original tie had finished 0-0 in front of 100,000 fans at Wembley.

They then went on to wrap up the First Division title after finishing seven points above Liverpool

It got even better a year later when the club famously swept Europe away to win the European Cup.

They also bagged the League Cup and Charity Shield before finishing second in the First Division in a season to remember.

Here we take a look back on that golden era and remember those magic moments that are a must see for any Forest fan.

If you have a retro pic you want to share, email [email protected]

1 . Forest v Liverpool Managers Brian Clough and Bob Paisley lead their teams out at Wembley for the 1978 League Cup final on 18th March 1978. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Forest v Liverpool - 1978 League Cup final Liverpool player Ian Callaghan in action against Nottingham Forest during the 0-0 draw at Wembley. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 1978 League Cup final Jimmy Case beats John Robertson to the ball during the 1978 League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on March 18, 1978. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales