Impressive Mansfield Town beaten by Glasgow Rangers in secret friendly in Portugal

After just one full day of pre-season training, Mansfield Town’s senior pros and U21s impressed in a secret friendly match against Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers in Portugal on Saturday night.

Stags were beaten 2-0 by goals from Sheyi Ojo and Greg Docherty in a game which had not been announced in advance at Ranger’s request due to security concerns.

Steven Gerrard’s men won the match 2-0 as both sides gave their all over three 30-minute periods rather than two halves.

“It was a brilliant exercise, taking into consideration it was day two of our pre-season. To come out here and compete against such a massive club is really pleasing,” said Mansfield manager John Dempster.

“As a club we can be proud of our players. Their attitude has been magnificent.

“Sharing the workload was the main thing and it was pleasing how the senior pros looked after the younger ones.

“The young lads did really well in terms of performance and energy as it was still warm out there, even though we kicked off at 6pm.

“You have to be careful with a club the size of Glasgow Rangers. Security is important so they asked us to keep the game as quiet as possible.”

Demspter said the main thing he was looking for from his side was organisation.

“Although we hadn’t had a lot of time to get things into the players, we knew we couldn’t come out all guns blazing in terms of pressing high up the pitch. So we were narrow and compact and the players did really well,” he said.

“I was a little bit disappointed with the goals conceded as always - you can always improve there. But to say we’re just two days into pre-season, I’m really pleased.

“I want us to have a structure throughout this season and I’ll encourage the players to have freedom within that but we need to be organised and structured.”

Stags can now look forward to a week of hard work culminating in a friendly with Swansea City on Saturday (11am).

FIRST PERIOD: Logan, Clarke, Pearce, Gibbens, Benning, Law, Smith, Bishop, Khan, Fielding, Rose.

SECOND PERIOD: Stone, Clarke, Preston, Gibbens, Law, Sterling-James, Smith, MacDonald, Hamilton, Fielding, Cook.

THIRD PERIOD: Stone, A. Walker, Stokes, Sweeney, Benning, Sterling-James, Tomlinson, Mellis, Sinclair, Quigley, Knowles.