In-form Hucknall aim to cut gap to the top away at leaders Aylestone Park

Three wins in a row in the first three games at their new home stadium has kept the Yellows in fourth place, 15 points behind Aylestone but with three games in hand.

So a win on Saturday and in those games in hand could make the table very interesting.

“We are not looking too far ahead but we have discussed it as a staff and one or two of the players have mentioned it,” said boss Andy Ingle.

Kieran Knight - Hucknall Town hat-trick hero last weekend.

“We are just taking it one game at a time as every game is different. You can't plan too far ahead.”

Aylestone won 2-0 in the final game at Hucknall's old stadium in October and Ingle said: “I feel we need to give a better account of ourselves and also have a bit of luck or rub of the green on the day.

“I don't feel we got that in that last game with them, though we made the mistakes we made.

“Personnel is different too. Some lads who were slow to start have now established themselves and we have other lads probably performing way beyond what we really expected at this point as they new to this league.”

Hucknall's hopes of another home win on Wednesday were wrecked when the visit of Grantham Town was postponed a day before due to the frozen pitch and weather forecast.

“It was frustrating but it had to be done as we have to think about programmes being printed, the catering service needed to know, plus the opposition were coming from Grantham and didn't want to be sitting around until 1pm – neither did our players.

“I think it was a good call as the pitch was nowhere near ready.

“But it has been a brilliant start at the new stadium. We have improved with each game. I think we look a little more comfortable with ourselves in terms of how we are playing and what we need to do.

“The lads are quite focused and team talks are very easy at the moment. However, we won't let them settle – we have to maintain what we are doing well and improve on other areas.”