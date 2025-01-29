Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-form Hucknall Town head for Harrowby United on Saturday searching for a remarkable fifth win in a row after last weekend's victory at Ashby Ivanhoe.

It has been a fantastic start for new manager Tris Whitman, who has overseen a struggling side quickly rising up to 15th in the UCL Premier North. And a win at Harrowby would draw the Yellows just a point behind their 11th-placed opponents.

Hucknall's win at Ashby was a tight affair as a sixth minute goal from Surafel Tefera and a resolute second half saw the Yellows take the points.

It was a fractious affair with Whitman shown a red card after just 11 minutes after Ashby players had a confrontation with the away bench.

Five wins in a row for new Hucknall Town manager Tris Whitman.

The home side then ended the game with only eight men after a sin-binning on 84 minutes was followed by two stoppage time red cards, one for a 'last man' foul and the other for dissent.

Boss Whitman said: “Saturday's game at Ashby was a battle, so it was especially nice to come away with another win. The pitch was extremely heavy, which made it difficult for us to find our rhythm in the early stages of the game.

“We took the lead through some good play centrally before moving the ball out wide to Surf, who did well to beat his man and find the far top corner.

“The first half continued to be a battle but we showed good resilience and desire to put our bodies on the line and deny Ashby from scoring.

“The second half followed a similar pattern to the first half, but Ashby dominated more territory as they looked to find an equaliser.

“This did allow us to break out and counter where we created a few half chances.

“I felt the lads did everything to defend the goal and get us over the line, which saw us make it four straight wins and narrow the gap with the teams ahead of us.”

However, Whitman may need to make changes to his winning side at Harrowby on Saturday, where kick-off is at 2pm.

“Sadly the conditions did take its toll with Ethan (Hulley) pulling up in the warm up and Mazzi (Mazhi Simmons) coming off with a suspected hamstring pull,” he said. “We will assess the situation in training.”