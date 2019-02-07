The One Call stadium

IN PICTURES: Check out Mansfield Town's latest team bonding exercise

Mansfield Town players enjoyed a bonding day out yesterday with an afternoon go-karting competition.

Check out these pictures from the day and Click here for the full story

Tyler Walker first claims first spot ahead of Otis Khan and CJ Hamilton.
Boss David Flitcroft gets ready for the action.
Krystian Pearce (left) and CJ Hamilton are ready for the off.
Ryan Sweeney offers an opinion on the driving skills of defensive partner Matt Preston.
