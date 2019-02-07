IN PICTURES: Check out Mansfield Town's latest team bonding exercise
Mansfield Town players enjoyed a bonding day out yesterday with an afternoon go-karting competition.
Check out these pictures from the day and Click here for the full story
Tyler Walker first claims first spot ahead of Otis Khan and CJ Hamilton.
Boss David Flitcroft gets ready for the action.
Krystian Pearce (left) and CJ Hamilton are ready for the off.
Ryan Sweeney offers an opinion on the driving skills of defensive partner Matt Preston.
