IN PICTURES: Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers from years gone by
Mansfield Town take on Tranmere Rovers this weekend at the One Call Stadium.
Here, we take a pictorial look back at meetings between the two sides from years gone by.
1. 1976
Terry Eccles shoots at goal for Mansfield.
jpimedia
2. 1978
Dave Caldwell fires home a penalty for Stags.
jpimedia
3. 1982
Dave Caldwell and Kevin Bird try to turn the ball home in a goalmouth scramble.
jpimedia
4. 1983
Charlie Bell scores for Mansfield.
jpimedia
