Here, we look at some meetings between the two sides from years gone by.

The Stags crowd in 1961 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 1974 Mansfield and Newport do battle 35 years ago. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 1986 Neil Whatmore (far left) sees his shot arrow into the net. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 1986 Neil Whatmore (no.9) celebrates scoring. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more