Here, with the current valuations by www.transfermarkt.com and our own guesses, we take a look at who is worth what. See if you agree with any of the figures.

1. JORDAN SMITH Transfermarket.co.uk fee: 225,000. Our guess: 1.5m. other Buy a Photo

2. CONRAD LOGAN Transfermarket.co.uk fee: 180,000. Our guess: - 50,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. BOBBY OLEJNIK Transfermarket.co.uk fee: 315,000. Our guess: - 120,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. DAVID MIRFIN Transfermarket.co.uk fee: 180,000. Our guess: - 20,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more