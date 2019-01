2. LIAM LAWRENCE

One of Mansfield's most popular sons, the maverick midfielder, who left Stags to join Sunderland for 175,000 after this final, enjoyed a superb career at clubs including Stoke, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury and also played 15 times for Ireland. Now 37, he was released by Bristol Rovers a year ago and now works as a Stoke-based TV and radio pundit and wants a coaching job.

jpimedia