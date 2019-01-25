IN PICTURES: Where are they now? Remembering some of Nottingham Forest's Premier League heroes

Many superstars wore the Forest shirt during their spells in the top flight. Here we remember some of them and look at where they are nowadays.

1. Steve Chettle Chettle played over 400 league games for Forest before dropping down the leagues. He's now academy and U23s coach at Notts County.

2. Stuart Pearce Another to play over 400 league games for Forest, he's also managed the club twice and is now a TV and radio pundit.

3. Roy Keane Keane left at the end of the first Premier League season for a fine career with Manchester United. He's being touted as being new boss Martin O'Neill's assistant manager at the City Ground.

4. Mark Crossley Crossley played over 300 games for Forest, including many in the Premier League, and is now first team coach at Notts County.

