Injured defender David Mirfin building up fitness for Mansfield Town comeback

Mansfield Town centre half David Mirfin took another step towards fitness with a second reserve outing yesterday.

Mirfin managed 72 minutes of the 2-1 home Central League defeat by Notts County with both Notts goals coming late on after he had departed.

Mirfin, 33, had managed 45 minutes the week before in his comeback game.

“I enjoyed the game though it was hard with the conditions with the wind going up one way. It made it difficult for both teams playing against it,” he said.

“I think the lads did really well, especially when you’re playing on 3G and you’re used to playing your games on grass.

“It was a lot younger team than last week and I think we acquitted ourselves really well.”

Even over a week, Mirfin could feel an improvement in his fitness.

“It feels really good to be out there,” he said. “Obviously it’s what I have been waiting for the last 12/13 months. I feel a lot better. I feel better than I did last week.

“Hopefully I can keep improving and get 90 minutes under my belt and see where I am then.”

On his overall performance, he said: “I think I did all right. Getting in position is a bit more natural, staying with runners feels a bit more natural, going up for headers – it’s all slowly coming back.

“Obviously there are things I need to improve on and I have the chance to do that in training as I build towards getting that 90 minutes.”

But he said it was still too early to start thinking or speculating about potential first team squad return dates.

“I think a lot will depend on when I’ve played a few 90 minutes and seen if there is any reaction when I’ve played a couple on the bounce,” he said.

“I need to be playing, training, playing, training and then take it from there.”