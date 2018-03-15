Injured Stags defender is extra eyes in the stand

David Flitcroft is making use of injured defender David Mirfin’s vast experience as an extra pair of eyes high up in the stands.

The Stags manager is keen to keep Mirfin involved as he recovers from his knee injury and said: “It’s been tough for David.

“When any player is out with a long term injury, it’s very important to get the mental well-being of the player right.

“I have brought him back into the squad, mixing with the players, having lunch with them, and making sure he is watching the games.

“He’s got fantastic experience. I want the players to get round him. It’s important he feels part of what we do. All players want to play games. No players like being injured. It’s the worst place to be as a player.”

He added: “Watching football on a Saturday is hard. I was out myself as a young player for 18 months with three different, consecutive injuries.

“To be honest I think that is why I do what I do now as I found a way of enjoying studying the game from a higher vantage point.

“I always say to players who are injured – sit up there and don’t get bored. Try to study the way the team moves around the pitch.

“I have got Mirf doing that and I will speak to him every Monday to see what his take on it was as I say he has fantastic past experience of being successful.”