Injured Stags pair recovering well

Injured Mansfield Town pair Zander Diamond and Jacob Mellis are both recovering well and have not been ruled out of Saturday’s big local derby at Notts County.

Both ended up with injuries in last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Colchester United with skipper Diamond tweaking a hamstring and Mellis suffering a nasty kick on the ankle.

However, manager David Flitcroft said today: “They have both recovered really well and were not as bad as we thought, which is good.

“We’ve got a great medical team here and they have been working round the clock with them to try to get them ready for Saturday. They’re doing everything they can.

“The early stages were the critical bit on Sunday/Monday when we got a lot of work into negating the injuries.”