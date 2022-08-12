But Yellows boss Andy Ingle has an already lengthy injury list to deal with ahead of the game.
The biggest loss is promising new signing Kieron Lane, who was stretchered off with a broken leg in the midweek home 3-2 defeat by Dunkirk.
That adds to an already mounting number of players unavailable for selection.
Yellows went into the Dunkirk game full of confidence after hammering St Andrews last weekend.
But Lane’s injury capped off a disappointing night and puts the emphasis on this weekend’s game for an immediate response.
Bourne sit just below Yellows in the table, also with four points from their first three games.
At the top, Birstall United Social, Aylestone Park and Blackstones are setting the early pace with maximum points from their first three games.