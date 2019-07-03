Injury setback for Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies

Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies has suffered a setback in his fight to be fit for the new season.

Davies missed much of last season with ankle problems that left him needing an operation and, after new problems last week, a mutual last minute decision was made to leave him behind from the pre-season training trip to Portugal.

“Craig has had a bit of a setback,” said manager John Dempster.

“He’s got some pain in one of his ankles, so we thought it would be sensible for him to stay home with the academy physio.

“We are hoping he will be back sooner than later, but we need to make sure he is 100 per cent before he does.”