Interest from other clubs in Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose remains high

Interest remains high in Mansfield town striker Danny Rose, even though the club have no plans to sell him.

Rose signed a new contract after last summer’s tug of war over him from Peterborough United, which unsettled the player.

Already this summer Stags have turned down a firm bid for him from a League Two rival and the phone is continuing to ring.

“There have been no further bids, but he is a popular man and I have had a couple of phone calls from two League Two clubs again,” confirmed manager John Dempster.

“They were not official bids, just showing a bit of interest.

“It just shows you how highly thought of Danny is.

“As previously stated I’d love Danny to be one of my four strikers.

“He brings a lot to the table and he’s different to what else we’ve got in the building.

“Looking at him this week and how he interacts with the squad, he is very popular with the players and some of his finishing has been outstanding.”