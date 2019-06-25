Interest in Danny Rose confirmed, but Mansfield Town boss John Dempster wants and expects striker to stay with Stags

Despite interest from other clubs, Mansfield Town manager John Dempster expects Danny Rose to be part of his squad for the coming season.

Stories have emerged that League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Bradford City are all keen to sign Rose and Dempster confirmed there had been initial enquiries without naming clubs.

But, while admitting the club would listen to offers if Rose’s valuation was met, he believed the player wanted to stay and see out his contract with Stags.

“I have verbal conversations with agents and managers about Danny – there is interest in him,” said Dempster.

“But, having sat down with him at the end of last season, Danny was keen to stay.

“He seemed to be very motivated towards next season and really positive about making an impact as he has a very disappointing season last season.

“There were many factors that went into why he had probably a more challenging season last season, including his injuries.

“Clearly every player has a valuation and if the chairman decided that his valuation had been met then discussions would be open. We would listen to bids.”

He continued: “The interest at this moment in time is only verbal, so it’s very early stages.

“I would be happy to see Danny stay at the football club as I think he’s got various strengths that would be key to our success going forward.

“He is a bit of an all-rounder in terms of he can run in behind, he can hold the ball up, he wins free kicks high up the pitch – which is key at League Two level for set plays – and he is a grafter.

“If you look at his outstanding season two seasons ago he probably covered every blade of grass on the pitch. He is someone of value and I am looking forward to working with him.”