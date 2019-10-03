International call-up for Mansfield Town’s Omari Sterling-James

Mansfield Town attacking midfielder Omari Sterling-James has again been called up to play for his international side, Saint Kitts and Nevis, this month.

The 25-year-old’s nation face Belize in two separate CONCACAF Nations League ties on Friday, 11th October and then Sunday, 13th October, meaning he will miss the Stags’ home league match against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, 12th October.

Sterling-James has so far earned six caps for his country, scoring once in a 10-0 CONCACAF Nations League Qualifying victory over Saint-Martin in October 2018.

The games that the attacking-midfielder has been called up for are the third and fourth of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ six Nations League B matches, as they look for their first win in the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Grenada and, most recently, a 2-2 draw with French Guyana.

The CONCACAF Nations League consists of 12 teams in League A, split into three groups of four teams, with the winner of each sub-group facing each other in March 2020 to determine the overall champion.

Similarly, the 16 teams in League B are separated into four groups, with the winner of each group gaining promotion to League A, and the sides that finish bottom being relegated to League C.