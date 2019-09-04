Is this the best Mansfield Town line-up now that the transfer window has closed?
With the transfer window now closed until January, Mansfield Town manager John Dempster knows exactly what he has in his squad to try to kickstart the season after a disappointing start.
The two new loan signings may have to wait their chance while winger CJ Hamilton proves difficult to start without being in a 4-4-2 though is a great option to bring off the bench as opposition tires. Big striker Andy Cook could also prove to be a regular starter once fit. But, as things stand, is this 3-5-2 the best starting line-up Dempster has? What do you think?
1. BOBBY OLEJNIK
Almost fit again, the Austrian stopper is nearly ready to reclaim his No.1 jersey, despite stiff competition from Conrad Logan and Aidan Stone.
Despite some early uncharacteristic early errors, skipper Pearce is usually solid at the back and pinches vital goals at the other end. The 'Chief' would be first on the team sheet on any side at this level.