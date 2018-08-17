Iyseden Christie hits four goals as Mansfield Town beat Colchester United in November 2002

Although the season ended in relegation, Stags’ home game with Colchester United in November 2002/03 will forever be remembered as the night Iyseden Christie hit four goals in a thrilling 4-2 win.

Striker Christie was actually late arriving at the ground but still produced an incredible 10-minute first half hat-trick in a game played under the Friday night floodlights. Craig Disley’s 19th minute effort was turned home by Christie to open the scoring on 19 minutes. But Joe Keith converted a controversial penalty to level six minutes later.

Christie’s response was immediate as Neil MacKenzie launched the ball upfield and the striker’s looping header could only be helped on into the net by the Colchester keeper.

Within four minutes the striker completed his quickfire hat-trick as he smashed home a volley from MacKenzie’s corner.

But United were far from done and two minutes later Kevin Rapley punished poor defending to make it 3-2.

Colchester pressed for an equaliser after the break and Jamie Clarke made a superb goal line clearance before Christie wrapped up the points on 64 minutes when he netted at the second time of asking after his first shot from Disley’s through ball had been saved.

United’s misery was complete with nine minutes to go when Alan White was sent off.