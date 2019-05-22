Jacob Mellis to stay with Mansfield Town

Midfield ace Jacob Mellis has confirmed he will remain a Mansfield Town player next season.

With the former Chelsea man out of contract after a superb season, new Stags boss John Dempster has moved quickly to try to tie him up and said: “Jacob is done and he will be part of our squad next season.

“He is a talented lad. I have given him a brief outline of what I am looking for from him next season.

“That will become a lot clearer when we’re back in pre-season and doing some of our physical work. I am looking forward to working with him, and all the other players.”

He added: “It is just a verbal agreement for now but that won’t be a problem. Jacob will be part of our squad next season.

“He is someone who has the ability to get players in behind. He likes to pass forward and he is comfortable on the ball, so he will play a big part in our squad next season.

“I rate him highly and he’s someone we need to get on the ball.”

The only other player from last season that Dempster needs to tie up is centre half Ben Turner.

Turner arrived as cover with an injury. But by the time he had regained full fitness, he was outstanding in his games covering the concussed Matt Preston at the end of the campaign.

“I will be speaking to Ben Turner – he has been down at St George’s Park on his UEFA B course, so I’ve not been able to meet him yet,” said Dempster.